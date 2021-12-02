Three arrested during drugs search

Gardaí arrested three men following the seizure of €27,000 worth of suspected cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis herb and cash under Operation Tara in North Clare yesterday.

Shortly before 3pm on Wednesday detectives and uniformed Gardaí from Ennistymon and Kilrush conducted a search under warrant at a house in the Lisdoonvarna area.

During the course of this search in excess of €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine, more than €10,000 of suspected amphetamine, a quantity of cannabis and €7,000 in cash was seized.

Three men in their 40s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.