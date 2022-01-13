Man who suffered burns airlifted to hospital

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he sustained burns in an accident and went to a local Garda station to seek help.

Gardaí were surprised to see the man present himself at Ennistymon station in Co Clare this afternoon but quickly jumped into action and treated the injured man until ambulance paramedics arrived. It’s understood the man suffered burns in an accident in a domestic setting and made his way to Ennistymon Garda station to seek assistance.

Gardaí administered first aid to the injured man and alerted the National Ambulance Service. Paramedics made their way to the Garda station where they assessed and treated the casualty.

A decision was made to have the patient airlifted to hospital in Galway rather than transport him by road ambulance which would have taken up 90 minutes. The National Ambulance Service (NAS) requested the Cork-based charity-funded Irish Community Air Ambulance, Helimed-92, to carry out the mission.

In the meantime, the injured man was taken by ambulance to the playing field at the local CBS school in Ennistymon where a safe landing area and been secured for the air ambulance. Pupils at the school ran onto the pitch to clear goal-posts and other items before the helicopter arrived.

The patient was handed over to the helicopter’s advanced paramedic and flown to the burns unit at University Hospital Galway for treatment. The man is understood to have suffered burns to his upper body.