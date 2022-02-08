Patricia Corbett Memorial Walk/Run on February 13th

The seventeenth annual ‘Patricia Corbett Memorial Walk/Run’ will be held in Labasheeda, (or can be done virtually), on Sunday February 13th starting at 1pm.

This year, all funds raised will be given to the West Clare Cancer Centre in support of their wonderful work.

The course is 6 miles/10km around the scenic Labasheeda peninsula and we are delighted to be back on the local roads again this year after ‘going virtual’ in 2021. Of course the option is still there for people to do the walk/run in their own locality if they so wish, but the main thing is to get out and about in support of this worthy cause.

The organising committee will ensure that you receive a warm welcome to St. Kieran’s Community Centre on the day, registration is necessary before the start, changing facilities are available and refreshments will be provided for everyone afterwards.

The entry fee is only €10 and donations can be made online or through Paypal @LiamWoulfeLab. Everyone is welcome to take part.