Clare FM to broadcast tribute to Laura Brennan

Clare FM will broadcast a new documentary to celebrate the life of HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan tomorrow at 11.00am.

This documentary titled ‘Laura Brennan, The Voice’ looks at Laura’s life from growing up in Ennis, attending St. Flannan’s college, and starting a career in the cosmetic industry.

However, plans were to change when Laura was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2017. Faced with this diagnosis Laura started advocating for the HPV vaccine.

In 2017 the vaccine rate stood at 51% but in the wake of her campaign increased to 80%, while in Clare the rate jumped to over 90%.

Laura’s message was heard all over the world and the World Health Organisation claimed Laura’s work promoting the HPV vaccine helped save hundreds of thousands of lives.

Laura tragically passed away on March 20th, 2019. To mark Laura’s 3rd anniversary, Clare FM will broadcast a special tribute on Monday, March 21st at 11 am.

This documentary has been produced by Clare FM’s Programme Director Padraic Flaherty with support from her family.

Upon hearing the documentary for the first time Larry and Bernie said: “We laughed and cried at the memories the documentary brought to mind. We are very thankful to all those who shared their thoughts on Laura’s life. We would particularly like to thank Padraic Flaherty and Clare FM for capturing the journey we have travelled.”

This documentary includes Laura’s family, friends, colleagues, and medical experts along with a special tribute from Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Padraic Flaherty recently produced “Unsung Hero, Mick Ryan”, “Between Worlds – The Life of Mícheál O’Súilleabháin”, and award-winning documentaries “The Rescue” & “Top of the World”.

“Laura Brennan, The Voice” broadcasts on Clare FM this Monday at 11 am.