Doolin Coast Guard assists in Galway search

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard has been assisting other agencies with their search for a young Galway man reported missing last week.

21-year-old Ryan Moran has been missing from his home in Galway City, since this morning, Thursday 24th February. Ryan is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen Ryan was wearing a grey hoody and black jeans.

Gardaí and Ryan’s family are concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

A major multi-agency search continued today on land, water and along a significant stretch of coastline. The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, has been assisting the search since the operation was first mounted.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard dispatched members of their UAS (unmanned aerial system/drone) team to lend their expertise to the search.

Around 100 members of the local community have also been involved in the search.

Other agencies include Costelloe Bay Coast Guard; Gráinne Úaille Sub Aqua Club/Search and Recovery Unit; Galway RNLI lifeboat; River Moy Search and Rescue; Inland Fisheries Ireland; Corrib Mask Search and Rescue; Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit; Rescue 115 and An Garda Síochána.

Searches are expected to continue over the weekend.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.