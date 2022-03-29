International buyers visiting Clare businesses

International tourism buyers from across the globe are currently experiencing some of the best Co. Clare has to offer as Fáilte Ireland showcases the unique experiences Ireland has to offer in Ireland, before they take part in ‘Meitheal’, Ireland’s biggest tourism trade show in Killarney, later this week.

This is just one of five pre-Meitheal tours to take place this week, providing the overseas buyers with opportunities to experience first-hand what their clients can expect to see and do while in Ireland.

The tailor-made fact-finding tours play an important part of the ‘Meitheal’ experience, by providing the travelling buyers with an authentic flavour of what Ireland has to offer their clients. The tours are organised by Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority, in conjunction with Tourism Ireland and are designed to showcase Ireland’s destination regions – the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, Ireland’s Ancient East, and Dublin.

Speaking about the importance of these trips, Paul Kelly, CEO Fáilte Ireland said: “Ireland has world-class scenery, activities, attractions, culture and heritage, and we were pleased to showcase these unique experiences to so many influential overseas buyers this week. Driving growth in the regions through tourism is a key priority for us at Fáilte Ireland. Through tailored trips like these, we can showcase Ireland’s cultural riches and tourism offerings to top international buyers, which they can then sell on to their customers around the world. This will ensure Ireland and Clare is front of mind as they prepare itineraries for 2023 and beyond.”

Among the sites visited by the international buyers in Co. Clare were:

West and North Clare

Aillwee Birds of Prey Centre, Aillwee Caves

Hazel Mountain Chocolate, Bellharbour

Monks Seafood Restaurant & Bar, The Pier, Ballyvaughan

JJ Corry, Gowerhass, Cooraclare

Doolin2Aran Ferries, The Pier, Doolin

Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre, Liscannor

Ennis

The Old Ground Hotel, Ennis

East Clare

Killaloe River Cruises, Killaloe

Lakeside Hotel & Leisure Centre Killaloe

McKernan Woollen Mills, Tuamgraney

Wilde Irish Chocolates, Tuamgraney

About Meitheal

Meitheal is the longest established and most important trade event for the Irish tourism industry. After a hiatus of two years, it will be an in-person event and hugely important for the recovery of the tourism sector. Taking place on Thursday 31st March and Friday 1st April, it brings 220 international buyers and tour operators from across the globe into Ireland to meet with Irish tourism businesses.