Call Out for ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing Day’ 2022

GIY and Energia are calling on communities across Ireland to take part in Energia Get Ireland Growing Day on Saturday, July 2nd 2022.

Get Ireland Growing Day is part of the Energia Get Ireland Growing initiative, in partnership with GIY. This year the initiative is aiming to sow the seed of community food growing nationwide by encouraging and supporting as many individuals and groups to come together for community food growing projects of all shapes and sizes.

In April 2022 the Energia Get Ireland Growing initiative announced the giveaway of 300 community growing starter kits across Ireland worth €42,500. Using these kits, communities across Ireland are encouraged to come together to become more sustainable and connected through growing food together. For those that missed out on the kits, there are still great prizes to be won for any community group hosting a local gathering on Get Ireland Growing Day, with free resources available at getirelandgrowing.ie or by downloading the GIY app.

Speaking of the upcoming day of celebration, Founder of GIY Michael Kelly says: “Energia Get Ireland Growing Day is a day to celebrate the growing going on in your community. It’s a day to gather and share the joy of growing and caring for your shared place and enjoy nature.

We are encouraging seed exchanges, doing a pollinator walk, a forage with friends, getting together to tackle the ‘big job’ in the garden, sharing some of the food you have grown or simply a cup of tea to get to know your own food growing community better. It is a chance to get together and realise the power of communal vision and effort.”

Lorna Danaher, sponsorship manager for Energia also said ‘We’re so excited to have our second Energia Get Ireland Growing day. The success of last year laid an amazing foundation for us to be able to further engage and build growing communities. We look forward to seeing groups come together and complete the Energia Get Ireland Growing challenges on the app’

On Get Ireland Growing Day, it is also time for participants to submit their entries to be in with the chance of winning a range of prizes. To enter, participants are asked to post a picture of their community growing projects on any social media channel and tag @EnergiaGIG while also using the hashtag #GetIrelandGrowing.

Members of the public also have the opportunity to nominate someone going above and beyond to support others to grow and be named their province’s ‘Get Ireland Growing Community Hero’. Previous winners have included those leading a community garden project, bringing food growing into schools or simply motivating their neighbours to give growing a go.

The 2022 prize categories and prizes include, a ‘Community Hero’ with one hero awarded per province and the winners awarded a GIY annual subscription. The ‘Best Energia Get Ireland Growing Day’ is an award for the most impressive gathering hosted on the day, with a prize of a GIY voucher worth €500. Finally, the ‘Best Transformation’ is up for grabs for a group that has transformed a space, with a €1000 cash prize. Get Ireland Growing Winners will be announced on Saturday, July 16th.

Energia Get Ireland Growing was first launched by Energia in partnership with GIY in 2016 to promote community food growing projects nationwide.

For further details please see www.getirelandgrowing.ie