Swimmer injured in fall in Kilkee

A swimmer is recovering in hospital after she was injured in a fall in Kilkee this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 4.00pm when the Irish Coast Guard was requested to dispatch the local volunteer unit to the Pollock Holes in Kilkee where the woman had been swimming. Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre in Kerry alerted the local Coast Guard team.

It’s understood the woman suffered a possible left fracture after losing her footing and falling on the rocks after climbing out of the water.

After arriving at the scene, members of Kilkee Coast Guard soon located the casualty. Coast Guard first responders administered first aid including a leg splint to make the woman more comfortable until an ambulance arrived.

Coast Guard volunteers then stretchered the woman across the rocks, an operation that took almost 30 minutes because of the treacherous under-foot conditions. Weather conditions at the time were also said to be poor.

On reaching the local carpark, Coast Guard members were met by an off-duty doctor who offered assistance. The doctor assessed the woman and treated her until paramedics arrived. Local lifeguards also offered assistance when they heard there had been an incident.

The woman was later removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

