25th anniversary of Shannon/Newark service marked 

Shannon Airport and United Airlines are marking the 25th anniversary of the airline’s nonstop service between Shannon and New York/Newark.

Since its launch in June 1998, over 2 million passengers on more than 14,000 flights have been carried on that route. Today, United operates daily nonstop seasonal services from Shannon to its hubs at New York/Newark, and since 26 May 2023, Chicago O’Hare.

United is the only U.S. airline to offer direct flights from Shannon to the United States.

Welcoming the anniversary, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said; “On behalf of the Shannon Airport Group, we extend our warmest congratulations to United Airlines on celebrating 25 years of operating US services from Shannon Airport. This is a very important milestone as it marks United Airlines providing 25 years transatlantic connectivity that support tourism and industry in this region.

“This anniversary celebration reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership with United. We are very proud that together we are providing our loyal passengers with key services to New York/Newark and Chicago – which launched last month and operates daily for the summer season. These services offer a gateway, directly into the Wild Atlantic Way for our transatlantic visitors. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and to celebrating many more years with United and our passengers.”

Commenting on the anniversary Martina Coogan, Head of Corporate Sales U.K. and Ireland, United Airlines. “For a quarter of a century now, United has connected Shannon with the United States, offering our customers nonstop connections to the New York metropolis and the U.S. East Coast, as well as an unrivalled network of onward connections from our New York/Newark hub to over 60 destinations across the Americas.

“This milestone anniversary, as well as the recent launch of our seasonal service between Shannon and Chicago, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to this important region and to offering greater travel choice for travellers in the west of Ireland.”

United’s nonstop seasonal service from Shannon to New York/Newark and its daily seasonal service from Shannon to Chicago are both operated with a Boeing 757-200 aircraft, featuring a total of 169 seats – 16 flat-bed seats in United PolarisSM business class and 153 in economy, including 45 Economy PlusSM seats with added legroom and increased personal space.

United Polaris business class is a premium travel experience that prioritises relaxation and comfort, featuring quality inflight dining, premium amenity kits and full flat-bed seats.

United Economy Plus offers added legroom and increased personal space. Located near the front of the economy cabin, the seats give the added benefit of a swifter exit from the plane on arrival. Economy Plus seating is available on all trans-Atlantic flights.

United economy offers complimentary food, soft drinks, juices, beer and wine, tea, coffee and inflight entertainment. On most aircraft, seats feature an adjustable headrest and a personal on-demand entertainment system.

Located just 14 miles from Manhattan, Newark Liberty International Airport offers the fastest surface transfer journeys to many parts of the city, including the AirTrain service to New York Penn Station in midtown Manhattan, with a journey time of less than 30 minutes.

This summer, United plans to operate over 430 daily flights to 151 destinations in 44 countries from Newark. United’s Newark hub is its largest transatlantic gateway.

United is the largest carrier operating out of Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The airline currently operates nearly 450 daily flights to over 150 destinations across the United States and around the world from its Chicago hub.