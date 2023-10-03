Clare businesswoman takes national title

A Clare woman has taken the national title at Network Ireland’s Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

Danielle Markham from Shannon, Co Clare was among the winners of Network Ireland’s Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2023.

Danielle, who works for EisnerAmper Ireland, won the Employee Rising Star Award. A past pupil of St Patrick’s Comprehensive, she had previously won at the regional awards organised by Network Ireland’s Limerick branch.

- Advertisement -

Danielle is a qualified Chartered Tax Advisor and currently Assistant Tax Manager at EisnerAmper Ireland. She is passionate about Equality, Diversity & Inclusion and is a current and founding member of EisnerAmper Ireland’s D&I Working Group.

The results were announced at the organisation’s annual Businesswoman of the Year Awards at Lawlor’s Hotel, Nass, Co. Kildare on Friday night, 29th September. 350 guests attended the gala ceremony which was hosted by businessman and social entrepreneur Aubrey McCarthy.

The National Business Networking Group, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, received an overwhelming response to the awards this year with 370 applications from members of all its branches.

The awards ceremony followed Network Ireland’s annual conference which was hosted by film producer, entrepreneur, human rights campaigner and former Dragon’s Den judge Norah Casey. Norah was honoured with the Trisha Murphy Memorial Award on the night.

National President of Network Ireland Emma Early Murphy said; “I would like to congratulate the eight winners who are an inspiration to so many women around the country. The competition this year was really strong and it was a difficult decision for the judges to make. I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to all our members who took the time to apply for the Businesswoman of the Year Awards this year. We were blown away by the response and it’s a great reflection on where the organisation is, 40 years after being established. Our theme this year is about celebrating success and I have met some really great business women this year who are doing tremendous things and it has been a great opportunity to celebrate with them at our flagship event. I’d also like to thank all our sponsors who helped to make the conference and awards ceremony such a memorable occasion.”

Guests were treated to lively panel discussions around the themes of Key To Success and Celebrating Leadership. Among the panellists were business consultant Blaise Brosnan, Jacqueline O’Donovan of O’Donovan Waste Disposal, Sinead Lonergan of Enterprise Ireland, Sonia Deasy of Pestle & Mortar, Denis Doolin of AIB, Tammy Darcy of The Shona Project, Lorraine Bowen of The Entrepreneurs Academy and Michelle Vance of Lily O’Brien’s.

Oonagh O’Hagan, owner of Meagher’s Pharmacy Group, delivered a keynote outlining her incredible business journey from her first premises on Dublin’s Baggot Street, while Leinster and Ireland rugby star Linda Djougang shared her inspirational story about moving to Ireland and discovering her love for the sport.

National President of Network Ireland Emma Early Murphy said; “I would like to congratulate the eight winners who are an inspiration to so many women around the country. The competition this year was really strong and it was a difficult decision for the judges to make. I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to all our members who took the time to apply for the Businesswoman of the Year Awards this year. We were blown away by the response and it’s a great reflection on where the organisation is, 40 years after being established. Our theme this year is about celebrating success and I have met some really great business women this year who are doing tremendous things and it has been a great opportunity to celebrate with them at our flagship event. I’d also like to thank all our sponsors who helped to make the conference and awards ceremony such a memorable occasion.”

Proceeds of a raffle held on the night are going towards this year’s charity partners IMNDA.

Network Ireland is celebrating 10 years of its official partnership with AIB and Elaine Downey, Head of Products, Retail Banking at AIB, said; “AIB are delighted to be Network Ireland’s official partner for 10 years. It is a privilege for us to be involved with the organisation which has offered support to so many women around the country, from those who are starting out in business to those who are established and a leader in their field. It has been an honour for us to meet all of the finalists and to hear their remarkable stories of success and I would like to congratulate the winners and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”