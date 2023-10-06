Kilrush Company wins €4.7m government contract

A Kilrush based software company, which employs nine people, has signed a ten year €4.7m contract with the Local Government Management Association (LGMA) to provide a housing asset management system to be implemented by all 31 local authorities across the country following a public tender process.

This new national housing platform will host data on the Government’s second largest asset portfolio – social houses – which are worth in excess of €22 billion to the state.

The company founders are Padraig Neylon (CEO), Joe Neylon (Head of Business Development) and Michael Kelly (Chief Technology Officer) all of whom are from west Clare.

AddJust develops property management software for the Irish public sector, approved housing bodies (AHBs) and the private sector. The software combines asset management, survey management, procurement, contract and maintenance management on a single centralised platform.

The Local Government Management Agency provides a range of professional services to the local government sector. They connect all 31 local authorities, aligning expertise and driving innovation

“AddJust’s objective as a platform is to deliver live data on each element within each of the 150,000+ local authority houses in the Republic of Ireland. Information can be gathered based on each interaction with the house by local authority employees or their contractors,” AddJust CEO Padraig Neylon explained.

This contract is part of the government’s Housing For All strategy which aims to address the current housing crisis.

“Part of the AddJust software roll out also involves a mobile inspection app which is used to carry out inspections on private rental properties that are registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB),” Mr Neylon added.

The company, an Enterprise Ireland High Potential Start Up, is currently based in the Clare County Council operated digital hub in Kilrush. “The Kilrush hub has played a key role in helping us to take our software to the public sector market as it was here that we began our journey,” he said.

They first worked with Clare County Council prior to being awarded the LGMA contract.

“We were extremely lucky that Clare County Council had faith in us to initially adopt our software. We were fortunate that Anne Haugh, Tony Neville and others within the Council’s Housing Department were the first out of the blocks to come on board with us in developing this software.

“Clare County Council was the first local authority in the country to adopt our software and have been a key part of the development of new features as we release them. Subsequent to winning the Clare County Council tender, the following year we won the Galway County Council tender and they followed on from what Clare County Council had initiated,” Mr Neylon said.

The company is continuing to expand and their CEO says that they are “extremely proud” of their West Clare roots and of their Kilrush base and significantly that their software is being rolled out to every local authority in the country in a major digital transformation of systems in the public sector.

“Kilrush is a quietly progressive town from a community and business viewpoint and we are delighted to be based here. This business idea originated in West Clare, has been invested in by our investors who are based in West Clare and we hope to deliver more high quality jobs from our base here.