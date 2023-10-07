Munster drone company digitising the inaccessible

The use of drones for survey and inspection has come a long way in Ireland in the last number of years and with the capabilities of drones ever evolving, it has now expanded into the area of confined space inspection.

Munster Drone Services has recently invested in the Flyability Elios 3 drone which has the required technology to improve inspection services of such spaces and inaccessible areas in Ireland.

Accessing and inspecting a confined space or inaccessible area can be challenging for many businesses. These tasks are usually dangerous, time-consuming and costly. The areas often present many potential safety risks such as workers getting stuck, exposure to toxic gases, liquids, chemicals and more. Limited space can also hinder the workers movements and ability to perform an effective inspection.

Munster Drone Services is helping companies to overcome these challenges by using drones to safely access and inspect confined spaces and inaccessible areas such as tunnels, pipes, ducts, tanks, old buildings, chimneys and more. Unlike regular inspections, a confined space inspection requires special drones and software with collision tolerant features to effectively move around the area. The Elios 3 drone makes this possible. This drone is world’s first collision-tolerant drone that is equipped with a LiDAR sensor for indoor 3D mapping.

The drone is powered by a new SLAM engine called FlyAwareTM that lets it create 3D models as it flies. It provides a live feed that gives an assessment of the conditions in the space under inspection which can be shared with technical people in a remote office, to determine if there is an issue or point of interest requiring attention.

Shane O’Leary, Managing Director of Munster Drone Services commented, “We can assist many Irish companies to effortlessly achieve their goals by bringing their inspections and mappings to the next level. It’s the first mapping and inspection indoor drone that turns asset data into digital insights. It’s a game changer.”

Further information can be obtained by visiting www.munsterdroneservices.com or by emailing info@munsterdroneservice.com.