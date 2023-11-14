Airport group shortlisted for national property award

The Shannon Airport Group has been shortlisted for a prestigious national property award in the 2023 KPMG Property Industry Excellence Awards.

Shortlisted under the Public Space and Planning Award category, the Group’s outstanding achievements in the realm of public space and planning have garnered recognition in this highly coveted category. This accomplishment is a testament to the Group’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, biodiversity, and community engagement.

The Shannon Airport Group’s nomination arises from a series of initiatives it has undertaken to transform its Shannon Campus into a model of ecological and community harmony. Notably, the Group has established a dedicated biodiversity garden on its campus, thoughtfully retrofitted with native plants and inviting seating, to foster a profound connection between the local community and the surrounding natural environment. The garden serves as a bridge between people and nature, exemplifying the company’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the local environment.

In addition, the Shannon Airport Group has partnered with the ESB to explore the development of a sustainable green hydrogen plant. The Group has also spearheaded the establishment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Shannon Airport and its Shannon Campus, fostering the transition toward cleaner transportation options. The Group’s conservation efforts and the allocation of over 55,000 sqm of land for “Low Mow” zones underscore their dedication to a more sustainable future.

The KPMG Irish Independent Property Industry Excellence Awards are recognized as the gold standard for professionalism in the industry, celebrating innovation, sustainability, and exceptional performance.

Commenting on the award shortlisting, Gerry Dillon, Director of Property at The Shannon Airport Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This is great news for our team. We are proud of our initiatives, partnerships with industry leaders, and dedication to creating a greener, more inclusive campus. Our team are delivering progressive sustainable initiatives, technologies, and new infrastructure across our Shannon Campus.

“Another example of this is our newly completed, LEED Certified, 40,000 sq ft R&D facility. It includes features such as roof-mounted solar PV panels and associated infrastructure offsetting 5.78% of the buildings energy cost, a rainwater harvesting system that reduced indoor water usage by 62%, and the provision of infrastructure for 6 EV charging points promoting cleaner travel.

“We are committed to making a significant and lasting impact for businesses working in the campus and for the local community, and we are delighted that this is being acknowledged within the Public Space and Planning Award category. We wish all finalists the very best of luck on the night.”

The Gala Awards Night is scheduled for Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the Convention Centre Dublin, where the winners will be announced.