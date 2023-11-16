Special Innovation Impact Award for Shannon Airport Group

The Shannon Airport Group has received a Special Innovation Impact Award for its history in innovation in the Shannon Region by Asia think tank organisation – Asia Matters.

Asia Matters is a not for profit and apolitical membership institute. It focuses on building business links and understanding between Asia, EU and Ireland to drive win-win partnerships and economic growth. The Asia Matters Business Awards recognise Irish companies who have achieved strategic success in Asia and Asian companies making a unique contribution to Ireland.

The award was accepted by CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine at the Asia Matters Business Awards 2023 at a gala dinner last night in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin. The awards are organised by Asia Matters in partnership with the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Explaining why The Shannon Airport Group was being awarded the special accolade, Asia Matters referred to the Group’s ‘incredible history of innovation’. It said, “Shannon is recognised by key business and government stakeholders across Asia as global best in class, establishing the world’s first duty-free airport in 1947 and Shannon Free Zone – the world’s first free trade zone in 1959. Today Shannon continues its cutting-edge impact embracing future mobility as Ireland’s premier aviation and aerospace innovation hub.”

Commenting on the award, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said, “We are honoured to be recognised for the years of innovation at Shannon Airport. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team, and it is a celebration of the remarkable legacy of innovation that has defined the Shannon Region. Our commitment to innovation continues to be a key focus for the Group. Thank you to Asia Matters for acknowledging the global impact Shannon Airport and our business campus has made.”