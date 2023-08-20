Shannon Duty Free supports Irish brands

The sky’s the limit for over 100 Irish brands showcased which are now available at the world’s first Duty Free at Shannon Airport where a new Beauty, Living and Wellness area has been opened.

The store, which is the first and oldest Duty-Free shop in the world, has unveiled a brand-new area titled Curated, to champion Irish beauty and wellness brands from across the country.

The space which recently launched at the historic duty-free store, features local brands such as Wix & Wax from Ennis Co. Clare, Seabody from Kerry, Galway based skincare brand Mervue organics and West Clare’s Wild Irish Seaweed, among many others.

CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said, “We have a rich history steeped in entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, and we are particularly delighted to be providing an opportunity for Irish businesses, startups, and talented artisans from across the country to showcase their products to an international market.

“Our dynamic offering of Irish products is proving popular amongst our international and domestic passengers, and we look forward to seeing all of our Irish suppliers grow and flourish at Shannon Duty Free.”

Speaking about the unveiling of the Curated space, Alan Reynolds, Head of Retail at The Shannon Airport Group said, “Our new Beauty, Living and Wellness area, housed under the new Curated space is a prime way to champion those amazing indigenous businesses out there in the beauty and wellness space to a worldwide customer base.”

“The Curated area was designed by renowned Irish Interior Designer Tess Stanford and features a nautical influence to reflect the beauty and authenticity of the West Coast of Ireland. This gives a real sense of place to our shoppers seeking Irish products with uniquely Irish ingredients and complements our other Irish themed sections across the store.”

The Beauty, Living and Wellness area now joins the Shannon Irish Design Store for jewellery, giftware, and textile, O’Regan’s food emporium for uniquely Irish food products, and Irish Liquor for premium Irish whiskeys and beverages – becoming the fourth designated space at Shannon Duty Free to help promote over 100 Irish suppliers spotlighted across the store.

Shannon Airport pioneered the concept of Duty-Free shopping in 1947, selling locally produced products initially from a kiosk, and later providing a mail order service in 1954, mailing items to all over the world. Today, the Duty-Free concept has grown into a multi-billion-dollar global retail industry found in airports all over the world.