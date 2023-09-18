Advertisement
Tim Madden (Michael Cusack Centre), Deirdre Murphy (Clare GAA), Brian Nevin (Fáilte Ireland), Cllr Joe Cooney (Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council), Senator Roisin Garvey, Cllr Tom O'Callaghan, Donal O HAiniféin(Michael Cusack Centre) and Siobhan King (Fáilte Ireland) at the Michael Cusack Day and Website Launch in Carron on Sunday. Photo: by Eamon Ward
Final event of ‘Cusack 175’ celebrated in Carron

The final event of ‘Cusack 175’, a yearlong programme of events marking the 175th anniversary of the birth of Michael Cusack, was held at birthplace of the founder of the GAA in Carron, County Clare, on Sunday.

The Michael Cusack Centre hosted the fourth annual Michael Cusack Day at which a new website, www.michaelcusack.ie for the North Clare visitor attraction was launched.

Tim Madden (Michael Cusack Centre), Deirdre Murphy (Clare GAA), Brian Nevin (Fáilte Ireland), Cllr Joe Cooney (Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council), Senator Roisin Garvey, Cllr Tom O’Callaghan, Donal O HAiniféin(Michael Cusack Centre) and Siobhan King (Fáilte Ireland) at the Michael Cusack Day and Website Launch in Carron on Sunday. Photo: by Eamon Ward
Elaine Jennessy with Eva Calvert and Zuzia Tarnowka and dog Rosie enjoying themselves at the Michael Cusack Day in Carron on Sunday. Photo:Eamon Ward
Brian Nevin, Fáilte Ireland, Cllr Joe Cooney , Mayor of Clare, Elaine Hennessy, Little Blue Studio and Tim Madden, Michael Cusack Centre at the Michael Cusack Day and Website Launch in Carron on Sunday. Photo: Eamon Ward
Lily and Violet Casey and Hannah Cullinan entertaining the people at the Michael Cusack Day in Carron on Sunday – Photo: Eamon Ward
Michael Davoren, Valerie and Thomas O’Loughlin and Noel O’Driscoll enjoying themselves at the Michael Cusack Day in Carron on Sunday – Photo:y Eamon Ward
Alannah Kelly of Kilfenora enjoying herself at the Michael Cusack Day in Carron on Sunday – Photo: Eamon Ward
Martin Peile Molloy singing at the Michael Cusack Day in Carron on Sunday – Photo: Eamon Ward
Lavinia Earley enjoying herself at the Michael Cusack Day in Carron on Sunday – Photo: Eamon Ward
Aidan Cuddihy and Cllr Joe Cooney chatting at the Michael Cusack Day in Carron on Sunday – Photo: Eamon Ward
Amy and Holly Cuddihy , Ennis enjoying themselves at the Michael Cusack Day in Carron on Sunday – Photo: Eamon Ward
