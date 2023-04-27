New stamp commemorates birth of President Paddy Hillery

An Post has issued a new stamp to mark the birth centenary of former President of Ireland, Patrick Hillery.

The ‘N’ rate stamp is suitable for postage in the island of Ireland and is available in selected post offices and www.anpost.com/shop . Born in Miltown Malbay, County Clare on May 2nd, 1923, Dr Patrick J. Hillery had a distinguished career in public life, culminating in serving as President of Ireland for two terms from 1976–1990.

He had previously held several senior ministerial posts before becoming Ireland’s first European Commissioner in 1973 when the country joined the EEC. As the Commission’s vice-president, he had special responsibility for Social Affairs.

Designed by Dublin design agency, So Studio, the stamp features a portrait of President Hillery by John F. Kelly, RHA, which hangs in Áras an Uachtaráin (image courtesy of the Office of Public Works).