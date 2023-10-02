Mental Health play at Cultúrlann Sweeney Kilkee

Just Friends Theatre Collective are currently conducting a tour of an autobiographical mental health centred show, ‘OCD Me’, for general and secondary school audiences.

Supported by Clare County Council’s Arts Office, the one-woman play will be staged at Cultúrlann Sweeney, Kilkee, on October 26th 2023, at 11am and 7.30pm.

Written and directed by Aisling Smith and performed by Laura Whelan, OCD Me is a one-woman play about living with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Aisling said: “Some 100,000 to 150,000 thousand people suffer from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Ireland. I myself was formally diagnosed with OCD when I was 20 and I have created this play to give people an honest insight into the condition. We are particularly excited to be presenting it to secondary school groups, as mental health and neuro-divergence are key issues for young people in today’s society and OCD often manifests in adolescence. Moreover, I truly believe if I had seen something like it as a teenager it could have helped me immensely.”

Based on Aisling’s own experiences, this autobiographical show gives an honest but fun account of the condition.

‘OCD Me’ reveals what it’s really like to have OCD (for one person anyway) and seeks to combat the misunderstanding and misappropriation that surround the disorder in popular culture. Having been clinically diagnosed with the condition in 2008, this play was a long while in the making for Aisling, but time during COVID and a very much appreciated Arts Council grant gave her the push she needed to finally bring it to fruition.

Debuting the show at The 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Aisling and Laura received critical acclaim and enthusiastic audience reviews. In the past year they have presented it in several venues and they are delighted to be now touring the show for secondary school groups and general audiences in Louth; Mayo; Cavan; Clare; Offaly and Dublin.

This play has a lot to offer us all, but for anyone who knows someone with an anxiety based disorder or ever wondered what OCD actually is, it’s a must see.

*Running time 55 mins – Suitable for ages 12 +

**Contains strong language, flashing lights, and strong themes