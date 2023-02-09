Annual Patricia Corbett Memorial Walk/Run on Sunday

The eighteenth annual ‘Patricia Corbett Memorial Walk/Run’ will be held in Labasheeda on Sunday February 12th starting at 1pm.

This year, all funds raised will be donated to Sláinte an Chláir in support of the wonderful work they do and to St. Kieran’s Church, Labasheeda to aid with the upkeep of the building.

The course is 6 miles/10km around the scenic Labasheeda peninsula going in an anti-clockwise direction, up Killofin hill, this year.

- Advertisement -

The organising committee will ensure that you receive a warm welcome to St. Kieran’s Community Centre on the day where registration is necessary before the start, changing facilities are available and refreshments will be provided for everyone afterwards.

The entry fee is only €10 and donations can be made on the day or through Paypal @LiamWoulfeLab. Everyone is welcome to take part.