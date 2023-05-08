Cliffs fundraiser for three Clare charities

Much needed funds will be raised for three County Clare organisations during a Charity Fun Day at the Cliffs of Moher Experience on Saturday 27th May.

Representatives of Sláinte an Chláir, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (IGDB) Clare Branch and Brothers of Charity Services Clare travelled to the world-famous visitor attraction today (Wednesday, 3 May 2023) for the announcement of the fundraising event, which will feature live music and dancing, singing, facepainting and spot prizes. The charities also will be in attendance on the day to meet and speak with members of the Clare public about the vital services they provide.

“The upcoming fundraiser is as much as about raising local awareness of the three charities concerned as it is about generating funds to help them to deliver and invest in their services throughout Clare,” explained Geraldine Enright, Director of Cliffs of Moher Experience.

She continued, “The Cliffs of Moher Experience Charity of the Year programme, which was first initiated by staff in 2020, is part of the ongoing support and social responsibility activities that help the Cliffs of Moher Experience build bridges with the local community.”

“We are encouraging people from across Clare to come along on Saturday May 27th to meet with some of the those delivering a range of vitally important services in communities throughout our county, as well as enjoy the fun activities taking place throughout the site,” added Ms. Enright. “Clare residents are invited to pre-book complimentary admission for the day by using the promo code ‘charityday23’ on the cliffsofmoher.ie website.”

Leonard Cleary Director of Rural Development and West Clare MD, Clare County Council; commented, “I want to pay tribute to staff at the Cliffs of Moher Experience who have a lengthy track record of raising funds for local charities. Charity service providers have been impacted in recent years by a substantial decrease in fundraising activity which emphasises the even greater importance that events such as the upcoming Charity Fun Day are well supported.”

Brothers of Charity Services Ireland delivers a combination of day, residential, respite and training services to people with an intellectual disability and their families in communities across County Clare and is the largest such provider of services in Ireland today.

Kilnamona-based Sláinte an Chláir is a voluntary cancer support centre that helps people and their families affected by cancer. All services are provided free of charge.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (IGDB) is Ireland’s national charity dedicated to enabling people who are vision impaired and families of children with autism to achieve improved mobility and independence. In Clare, the charity is currently working with two puppy raisers, two brood holders, one Assistance Dog family and two Guide Dog owners. All services are provided free of charge.