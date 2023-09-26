‘Feel The Burren’ Raises Funds For JIGSAW

The ‘Feel the Burren’ outdoor challenge has raised €2,400 for JIGSAW, the national centre for youth mental health.

Hundreds of people took part in this year’s outdoor challenge which brought participants on a 10km walk and run across the Burren landscape in County Clare.

Josephine Forde of Feel the Burren said, “JIGSAW was chosen as the beneficiary of this year’s fundraiser in recognition of the vital work it carries out across the country in providing a range of early intervention primary care services and supports. We are delighted to help support this wonderful charity in sustaining its community-based services, which provided help to a total of 36,360 young people last year.”

“Exercise can be key to improving one’s mental health, so JIGSAW was seen as an appropriate and deserving charity for funds raised by our event,” added Mrs. Forde. “The organisation’s mission of valuing and supporting every young person’s mental health aligns with our event’s own values which is all about celebrating community and the wonderful vista of the Burren that we are proud to share with others.”

Hosted by the McCormack family, the annual Feel the Burren takes place during the Bank Holiday Weekend. Visit www.feeltheburren.ie for more.