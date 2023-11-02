Shannon Airport Group confirms charities for next year

Staff at The Shannon Airport Group have pledged to go above and beyond for their two chosen charities for 2023/2024.

Munster based Milford Care Centre and The Alzheimer Society of Ireland will become the beneficiaries of much needed funds raised by the Group over the next 12 months.

Since 2014, employees from across the Group have voted for two charities to support each year – raising a total of over €420,000 since the programme commenced nine years ago.

- Advertisement -

Led by The Shannon Airport Group Charity Committee, staff across the Group will come together to run a series of events, both small and large scale, to raise the vital donations for their chosen charities.

Vanessa McTigue, Chairperson of The Shannon Airport Group Charity Committee says, “Each year staff from across the organisation submit charities to be chosen for our annual fundraising initiatives. This year, Milford Care Centre and The Alzheimer Society Ireland received the most votes from staff. Like with all our charities, we are honoured to dedicate our fundraising efforts to these two vital Irish charities over the next year.

“Across the next 12 months we will execute lots of exciting plans for everyone to get involved and show their support, from our partners across the Shannon Campus, the community here in Shannon, passengers and general public.”

Anne Marie Hayes, Fundraising Manager with Milford Care Centre said, “We are delighted to have been chosen as one of The Shannon Airport Group staff charities for the forthcoming year. This partnership means a great deal to Milford Care Centre, as it not only highlights the recognition of our vital work, but also brings with it the invaluable support of The Shannon Airport Group’s dedicated employees. Working with The Shannon Airport Group will help raise awareness about our work and the importance of Hospice care within the local community and beyond. We are deeply grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working together as we are excited about the positive impact we can achieve.”

Mairéad Dillon, Head of Fundraising at The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, said: “I’m delighted that The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI) will be one of Shannon Airport Group’s Staff Charities for the following year. I want to thank the Staff that chose The ASI and The Shannon Airport Group for this opportunity. Their support will allow The ASI to continue its vital work in providing care and support for people living with dementia and their families. I’d also like to congratulate the Milford Care Centre and look forward to working with them along with Shannon Airport.

Milford Care Centre is not just a Hospice Inpatient Unit, it provides multiple services in the community. These include Hospice at Home services, a Nursing home, Day Care for both the Older Person and people with palliative care needs. It also offers Bereavement Support for families. Milford staff work in conjunction with the health care professionals in the community.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is Ireland’s leading dementia-specific service provider. The Alzheimer Society of Ireland works across the country in the heart of local communities, providing dementia-specific services and supporting and advocating for the rights and needs of all people living with dementia and their carers.

The society also operates the Alzheimer National Helpline, offering information and support to anyone affected by dementia on 1800 341 341. Earlier this year, the Group’s charity committee handed over a €70,000 cheque split between the Group’s ‘22/’23 chosen charities, Sláinte an Chláir (Clare Cancer Support) and Children’s Health Foundation Ireland.