Muse Productions receives four AIMS nominations

Local community theatre company Muse Productions have received a magnificent four nominations in the prestigious Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) awards for their production of ‘Our House’, the musical, which took place at St. Patricks Comprehensive School, Shannon, last November.

Muse have been nominated in the categories of ‘Best Actor’ (Conor McNelis), ‘Best Stage Management’ (Ted Germaine), ‘Best Director’ (Martin McNelis), and in the much coveted ‘Best Overall Show’ category.

Attention now turns to Killarney for the AIMS Gala Awards in the INEC on June 17th, where PRO Eoin Sheedy hopes that the nominations will turn into wins.

- Advertisement -

“Our House was a significant production for us to stage, and the feedback from our audiences was overwhelmingly positive. We are thrilled to receive national recognition from AIMS through these nominations,” he said.

“We are hugely grateful for our generous sponsors who continue to support our group, without whom we could not have brought this production to the stage.”