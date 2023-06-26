Documentary Series at glór features ‘Unsinkable’

The Summer Documentary Series at glór will this week feature ‘Unsinkable’, the story of Alan Corcoran’s unprecedented 500-kilometre sea swim.

The swim from Antrim to Waterford for charity has all the hallmarks of a fascinating documentary. With the stunning backdrop of Northern Ireland and Ireland’s wild coastline, the story tells the succession of challenges faced during such a monumental undertaking.

The multi-award-winning independent Irish film will screen at glór in Ennis this Thursday (29 June) on its Irish theatre tour, It sold out Whale Theatre in Greystones, Garter Lane in Waterford, and ArtsPlace in Canmore twice.

It earned 16 film festival Official Selections across nine countries and won five awards in 2022/2023.

It sill also feature on Aer Lingus flights for six months from 1 July 2023.

Raising €30,000 for cancer and stroke charities in memory of his dad, it’s a film that explores a person’s journey through grief, using the swimming project to channel negative emotions into a meaningful, hopeful, inspiring adventure.