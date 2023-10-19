Monsters, misfits and mayhem at Bunratty this Halloween

Bunratty Castle and Folk Park in County Clare hosts its biggest Halloween celebration yet when Monsters, Misfits and Mayhem take over the castle grounds from Saturday October 28th to Monday October 30th.

From ghosts swooping from the skies to a deathly torture chamber in the castle basement and from the witches’ kitchen to the haunted train that snakes through the Folk Park, no gravestone will be left unturned at the 26-acre visitor attraction later this month.

The Witch’s Kitchen, located within the nearby Loop Head Farmhouse, will see Grandmother Witch prepare her latest magic spell in a cauldron filled with secret ingredients. The Witches come under suspicion too during the Witches Trial as Ardcroney Church is transformed into a courthouse for the event.

The solemn wake of Mickey McNamara will be hosted in The Shannon Farmhouse where the farmer demonstrates he has some unresolved business to attend to as his family pray for their beloved. Visitors to the neighbouring outhouse will marvel at the antics of the Incredible Talking Head.

Children of all ages can take a ride through the Folk Park on the Halloween Haunted Train where they must be on the guard for executioners, convicts, grim reapers, and zombies lurking around every corner.

Age-old Halloween traditions will be re-enacted at the Golden Vale Farmhouse where the Bean an Tí will speak about the types of food that typically would have been eaten in Samhain and recall the peculiar superstitions of the time. They will also host Halloween-themed games where guests can participate in traditional Halloween games such as Bobbing for Apples, Blind-Man’s-Buff and Snap Apple.

At Corry’s Pub on the Village Street, Bunratty’s resident one-of-a-kind seanchaí Mickey Joe will recount fables of Samhain and hair-raising tall tales passed down through the generations. Other performances on the Village Street include Escapologist Monsieur Gusto as he showcases his juggling, escapology, and acrobatic skills, Konor the Klown and his hilarious Halloween themed puppet show, and Tarot Card readers will be on hand in the Spooky Haunted Hayshed to offer visitors a glimpse into their future.

“Castles and historical monuments have long been associated with spooky goings-on and this Halloween Bunratty Castle is no different, and we’ve added some new and interesting features such as the tortuous Bed of Nails in the Castle Torture Chamber,” explained Marie Brennan, Events Manager at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park.

“Upstairs the creepy castle guides will tell the story of the deadly dungeon and monstrous murder hole, while in the courtyard all must beware of the grim executioner who will set you in stocks if you’re not careful!”

Ms. Brennan added, “Our Village Street characters will abandon their old-style Irish tweeds for Halloween attire as the Folk Park is transformed into a cauldron of spooky Halloween activities. This year’s programme is guaranteed to thrill and terrify the entire family.”

‘Monsters, Misfits and Mayhem’ takes place from 10.30am to 1.30pm and 2.00pm to 5.00pm each day from Saturday October 28th to Monday October 30th. Visit www.bunrattycastle.ie for booking details.