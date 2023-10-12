Remembrance service for families who have experienced loss

University Maternity Hospital Limerick will host its annual Remembrance Service in person at The Church of the Holy Rosary, Ennis Road, Limerick, on Sunday 5th November at 3pm.

And this Sunday evening, October 15th, UMHL along with 100 other landmark buildings across the country will light up in blue and pink as part of a Global Wave of Light to mark Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day worldwide.

The Irish element of the Global Wave of Light is organised by Féileacáin, the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland. Other Midwest landmark buildings lighting up this Sunday include Limerick City Hall; Askeaton Tourist Office; Bank of Ireland, Newcastle West; Clare County Council; Rock of Cashel; Cistercian College, Roscrea; and South Tipperary Maternity Hospital.

- Advertisement -

The public can join this worldwide commemorative occasion by lighting a candle at 7pm on Sunday evening, and posting a photo to the ‘Feileacain Wave of Light’ Facebook page using the hashtag #feileacainwaveoflight

The Global Wave of Light, which marks the first day of Baby Loss Awareness Week, comes three weeks ahead of the maternity hospital’s Remembrance Service on November 5th. This annual event is organised by the Bereavement and Support team at UMHL, and will be led by Fr Des McAuliffe.

This is a special annual occasion where we gather to remember those babies lost through ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death.

Our staff will stand together with the bereaved in acknowledging the grief and sadness that the loss of a baby can bring, remembering those babies who have died in recent times and also those who died many years ago.

Marie Hunt, CMS Bereavement & Loss said: “We hope that the Remembrance Service will create a space for parents and families to remember their baby; a space to have compassion for themselves and each other; and a space for healing and hope.

For those unable to attend in person, the service will be streamed live at 3pm on November 5th on the parish website.

Following the ceremony, there will be a cup of tea and time for people to chat to each other.

*For further information contact Rita O’Brien or Marie Hunt, Bereavement Support Department, UMHL on 061-483196

Piper John Hunt Jnr from Newcastle West Pipe Band playing at the ‘Wave of Light’ ceremony in University Maternity Hospital Limerick in 2019 – Photo: Dave Gaynor