Tourism East Clare to host Samhain Celebrations

Tourism East Clare has announced its inaugural celebration of Samhain, a series of events taking place between the 31st of October and the 4th of November.

This celebration marks the beginning of a series of events called “The Wheel of Year Festivals,” which aims to showcase the rich Celtic heritage, history, and culture of the region while fostering community-based tourism.

Samhain marks an important point in the Celtic calendar, marking the end of the Celtic year and celebrating the beginning of a new one. During Samhain, the division between the physical world and the otherworld was believed to be at its thinnest, allowing spirits to pass through. This tradition forms the historical basis for modern Halloween celebrations.

- Advertisement -

Christine O’Brien, Secretary of Tourism East Clare said: “Tourism East Clare is delighted to announce the programme for Samhain Celebrations. The festivities aim to offer an immersive experience of the cultural and storytelling traditions that define this ancient festival.

“With events taking place throughout the mid-term break, we look forward to engaging with locals and visitors to the region alike through our community-based events.”

Arlene White, Chairperson of Tourism East Clare said: “The “Wheel of Year Festival is a wonderful new opportunity for local communities in East Clare to come together to celebrate the Celtic festivals while showcasing the collaboration between members of the Visit East Clare network, local businesses, and the local community.”

Highlighted events in the Samhain Festival include a foraging walk, pickling and preserving demonstration, and storytelling sessions in local libraries across East Clare. There will also be an adult storytelling competition with renowned seanchaí, Eddie Lenihan.

Tourism East Clare welcomes everyone to be a part of these celebrations, connecting with the local community, and experiencing the enchanting traditions of Samhain. Come join us for a journey through time and culture at the Season of Samhain in East Clare!

We would like to thank Clare County Council, Killaloe Municipal Council, Fáilte Ireland, and College of Further Education, Scariff Campus for their steadfast collaboration and cooperation.

For more information, and to reserve your place at our Samhain Celebrations visit our website: https://www.visiteastclare.ie/wheel-of-the-year-festival/