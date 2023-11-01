Big turnout for Burren Winterage Walk and Food Fayre

More than 700 people from all over Ireland gathered at the Winterage walk and Food fayre in Bell harbour on Sunday to celebrate the Burren’s unique farming and food heritage.

The event was organised by Burren Beo Trust in association with the Burren Ecotourism Network, who hosted a food fayre in a marquee in the grounds of the Michael Cusack GAA field in Carron. This was the starting point of the walk, which was on farmer Michael Shannon’s land.

Farmers, walkers and visitors basked in the autumn sunshine as they met at the start of the walk to enjoy tea and scones, as well as sample some of the fresh Burren produce on offer.

- Advertisement -

After the walk was completed many returned to watch demonstrations in the Calor kitchen by Burren Ecotourism members; Chef Peter Jackson from the Roadside Tavern and Chef Martin Whyte from Glas Restaurant in Hotel Doolin. Both chefs used local ingredients from the Burren.

The winterage walk marks the end of summer by herding their cattle up onto winter pastures in the limestone uplands, in the tradition known as winterage and the Burren is one of the only places in the world where it still occurs. Winterage has been integral to shaping today’s familiar Burren landscape.

This year’s event was supported by Calor Gas Ireland, the Burren and UNESCO Global Geopark and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

1 of 3