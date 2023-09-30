Five Clare winners at Blas na hÉireann awards

Five Clare food producers have been named winners at this year’s Blas na hÉireann awards in Co Kerry.

The winners were confirmed at a three-day celebration of the best of Irish food and drink which is taking place in Dingle.

The winners from Co. Clare are Burren Smokehouse Ltd, Carrygerry Country House (Best in County), Cratloe Hills Sheeps Cheese, Lúnasa Farm and The Clare Jam Company Ltd.

Blas na hÉireann 2023 saw the return of the Blas Village and Eat Ireland in a Day tent where the 2023 finalists got the opportunity to showcase their products, engage with customers and meet key industry buyers.

Speaking as the winners were announced, Blas na hÉireann Chairperson, Artie Clifford said, “We are thrilled to see such deserving winners and finalists again this year at Blas na hÉireann 2023. Looking back on 16 years of Blas, it’s fantastic to see the standard of food and drink in Ireland go from strength-to-strength year on year. It’s a real privilege for myself and the whole Blas family to bring these products, and the amazing producers who make them, to a much wider audience.”

Now in its 16th year, Blas na hÉireann saw the highest number of entries with almost 3,000 products and many new producers entering the awards for the first time. Products from every county in Ireland were entered to win bronze, silver or gold awards in over 150 food and drink categories, as well as key awards like Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer.

As the competition ramps up year on year, securing that Blas badge is a huge achievement and means those producers who are short listed as finalists and the final winners really are the crème de la crème of Irish food and drink.