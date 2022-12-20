Michael and Philomena release classic Christmas song

Acclaimed Country and Irish duo Michael O’Brien and Philomena McGovern have released their brand new Christmas single ‘Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus’.

The new single is a catchy Christmas hit which captures the joy and warmth of the Festive Season. Originally a hit for George Jones and Tammy Wynette in 1973, the song has received relatively few covers over the years, but this new recording almost fifty years later puts an original take on a seasonal Country classic.

The new song rounds off a busy year for husband-and-wife duo Michael and Philomena, who have returned to a full schedule on the dancing circuit following the COVID-19 pandemic. They plan to spend Christmas at home in Co.Clare, ahead of another year which will take them to dance halls across Ireland as well as trips abroad with Gerry Flynn Events.

Discussing the release of the new single, Michael said: “’Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus’ is a song that really captures the spirit of Christmas. The George and Tammy version is a classic which still appears on Christmas compilation albums today. We wanted to put our own spin on the song, which will appeal to the dancing audiences in Ireland.”

Philomena added: “We dedicate this new single to all of our supporters around the world, many of whom have become great friends. We wish everyone a peaceful and happy Christmas, and we look forward to seeing everyone once again in the New Year.”