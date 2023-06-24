Lismorahaun Singers set for first performance in four years

North Clare’s Lismorahaun Singers will perform its first full concert in four years in Hotel Doolin later this month.

The Burren-based chamber choir, which will celebrate 25 years in existence next year, returns after an extended Covid 19 break, under the guidance of new musical director, Kate Daly.

Thousands of choirs across the globe were silenced as a result of the pandemic, and many of these choirs will never sing together again. The Lismorahaun Singers looked on the verge of coming to an end, but were saved by the introduction of online singing sessions.

- Advertisement -

“There was a feeling that the choir might be over. During Covid, it was like being in suspended animation, there was a feeling of finality about it,” said Kate.

“A few of the members suggested that we try singing online. It was like there was a determination from about 20 of the choir members who refused to let it end. During Covid, we just kept showing up for each other online.

“At the same time, I was getting messages from other members of the choir, who didn’t want to sing online, but wanted to be involved as soon as things got back to normal.

“I had a sense that the choir as it was, was ending, but something was going to take its place. That’s the feeling that I was going with during lockdown and, to be honest, that’s still the feeling I’m going with. Whatever comes next is going to be something new, even though a lot of the same people are involved.”

The repertoire for this concert has been specially chosen to combine some of The Lismorahaun Singers’ most memorable pieces, with a number of exciting new compositions.

“Having grown-up in the choir, I’ve seen the massive impact that the different directors have had. Archie Simpson founded the choir, created something beautiful for our community and brought us to heights that we never imagined we could reach. Then Ronan De Burca took us in a different but equally brilliant musical direction, and brought us a lot of new and truly exciting musical experiences,” said Kate.

“I feel that the real heart of the group is being together in a community of voices. Of course there are parts of the repertoire that we love – pieces from the classic, romantic and baroque eras – but it’s really about how we gel together as people as much as the music that we are singing.

“That’s what I’d like to bring to the group, especially after lockdown. The choir, at its core, wants to sing for our community, and that is what’s driving us at the moment. It’s exciting.”

The Lismorahaun Singers have lost a number of members since their last full performance in 2019. One member, Fanore’s Damien Dyer, was part of the choirs online singing sessions during lockdown, and sang on a zoom recording of the Alfred Lord Tennyson poem, ‘Crossing The Bar’.

That recording was played as part of Damien’s funeral mass in London earlier this year.

“Part of this concert is for them, for the people who have passed away, moved away or simply gone on to doing other things and other journeys in their life,” said Dympna O’Donohue, chairperson of The Lismorahaun Singers.

“This concert will be a celebration of the journey that we have taken together. Everyone who sang with us in the past is still with us, they are part of that special energy. This concert is a celebration of a new start and a new energy after Covid, but at the same time we will carry all of our memories with us.

“There is a great sense of normality to being back singing together, it is a reunion with friends, with family. The atmosphere when we were all in a room together again was just electric. It doesn’t matter where we come from or what our background is, something happens when we are in the room together. Magic occurs.”

The Hotel Doolin concert will also feature performances from some of The Lismorahaun Singers’ favourite soloists including Clarecastle tenor, Dean Power, and Ennistymon soprano, Theresa Garrihy.

The evening will also see a performance from the male a cappella group, the Galway Baytones, led by former member of the Lismorahaun Singers, Peter O’Donohue.

Dean Power has made a name for himself in Germany as a member of the Bavarian State Opera House. In recent years, the Clarecastle native has taken on a series of high profile roles including Steuermann in Der fliegende Holländer, Walther von der Vogelweide in Tannhäuser and Jaquino in Fidelio. He has also performed with the Bamberg Symphoniker, the Münchner Symphoniker, the RTE National Symphony Orchestra, the RTE Concert Orchestra and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert will also see a performance from Ennistymon soprano, Theresa Garrihy. The multi-talented Ennistymon singer launched her debut album ‘Home’ earlier his year. Her performance will include leading The Lismorahaun Singers in a rendition of the supremely captivating ‘Bluebird’ by Anglo Irish composer, Sir Charles Villiers Stanford.

The night’s entertainment will be rounded off with a performance by the Galway Baytones. The 16 piece, male a cappella group features three tenors, five leads, four baritones and four bases, and produce a majestic, male vocal sound.

The Lismorahaun Singers will perform with Dean Power, the Galway Baytones and Theresa Garrihy in The Barn at Hotel Doolin on June 29 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.com with a limited number of tickets available on the door on the night. For more information visit lismorahaunsingers.com or visit their facebook page.