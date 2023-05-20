Susan O’Neill features in TG4’s Buille

Clare’s singer songwriter Susan O’Neill will feature in a brand-new, exciting and edgy music show that shines a light on some of the most talented and diverse musicians in Ireland today.

Buille was filmed in front of a live audience in the iconic Dolan’s in Limerick – one of the country’s best and buzziest music venues – presenters Eve Belle and Cian McCarthy were on hand to showcase an eclectic mix of top-tier performances: we had everything from hip hop to jazz, rock to R&B.

On Sunday the 21st of May on TG4 at 10.30pm Susan O’Neill from Ennis will take to the stage. Susan may have found great success with the immensely popular King Kong Company, but she’s also a critically-acclaimed performer in her own right. The Ennis native took her first tentative steps into the world of music aged just 16, when she auditioned for RTÉ’s You’re a Star.

Afterwards, Susan went on to study music at college, and immersed herself wholly in music, playing “every type of gig you can imagine.” Susan’s first album, Found Myself Lost, put her firmly on the map as an Irish musician, and was named one of Hot Press’s ‘Albums of the Year’ in 2017. Susan has been collaborating with multi-platinum award-winning artist Mick Flannery, and the two released an album of duets, In the Game, in 2021. Susan and Mick have been busy touring the album since then, with a string of dates all across Europe. Most recently Susan has released a new EP, “Now You See it”, to critical acclaim. Joining Susan on the show are Limerick artist Strange Boy, Megan Nic Ruairí from Donegal and poet Stephen James Smith from Dublin.

Previous episodes we heard from Limerick legends Hermitage Green, Clarecasle native Amy McNamara, Hazey Haze from Limerick City, Clare Sands from Blarney, RnB queen Gemma Bradley, Irish language collective IMLÉ and new music by the up-and-coming Abe Soare. Also featured were trad fusion band Moxie, Síomha, Emma Langford, rapper Ushmush, Soda Blonde, Pearse McLoughlin, Minnie Marley and Banríon, Pádraig Jack, T.A. Narative, Riptide Movement, and Eve Belle. In episode five, we will hear from Sorcha Richardson, Limerick rapper Hazey Haze, Clare Sands and the up-and-coming singer songwriter Amy McNamara. In the final episode, we will hear from Susan O’Neill,

Buille broadcasts on TG4 on Sundays. All 6 episodes are available to watch here Buille. Buille is a production of Tyrone Productions for TG4.