Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy to feature on TG4

TG4 will broadcast a series of programmes featuring this year’sScoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy.

Filmed on location in Miltown Malbay in July 2023, this hugely popular series will feature entertaining high-end performances and fascinating conversation against this very alluring backdrop.

As a musical event, Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy showcases every single aspect of the tradition – the learners, the festival enthusiasts, the dancers, the singers, the discerning listeners, the younger modern players, and the professionals. Now celebrating 51 years, it continues to attract international crowds and huge talent into the tiny West Clare town of Miltown Malbay year-on-year, without fail.

It has become something of a ‘Mecca of Music’, and this series showcases the diversity of sights and sounds that can be found there annually. Each episode of this musically exciting series will take us from morning to night during a day at the summer school and features music, song, dance, and chat from a variety of characters from across the globe, and closer to home.

Throughout the four episodes, we will meet a diverse and talented cohort of interesting characters.

In episode one on November 26th, we meet TG4 young musician of the year Méabh Smyth and her sister Aoife, Clare concertina player Aidan Quigney, a rare flute performance from Michael Flatley & Matt Molloy, and legendary whistle player Mary Bergin who was honoured for her lifelong contribution to the tradition at the 2023 summer school.

In episode two on December 3rd, we meet local concertina player Caoilfhionn Ní Fhrighil and hear from members of the Tulla Ceilí Band who later perform at a packed-out céilí. This episode also features beautiful music from Aoife Ní Bhriain and Caoimhín Ó Fearghail and Scottish musicians Brighde Chaimbeul & Fin Moore.

In episode three on the 10th December, we meet Julie Langan and her family who join other friends for a few tunes in their mobile home in Spanish Point. US harmonica and concertina player Rick Epping joins his great friend Cathy Jordan for some songs and tunes and James Keane, Mick O’Connor and John Kelly remember their dear brother and friend Séan Keane.

In episode 4 on the 17th December, we meet the Browne family of musicians and sean nós dancers from nearby village Cree, Co. Clare and Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha who is busy presenting her daily radio show on Raidió na Gaeltachta. We also meet local uilleann pipe maker Derrick Gleeson and members of the Begley family who remember their father and uncle, Séamus Begley.

Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy is produced and directed by Miltown Malbay musician Edel Fox for Tyrone Productions. Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy will air on Sunday nights at 9.30pm for 4 weeks on TG4, beginning on 26th November 2023.