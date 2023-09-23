Funding granted to North Clare Youth Integration Project

As young people from Ukraine settle in for another school year in North Clare, there is welcome news with approval of temporary funding for youth activities for all young people in the area from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth through the Limerick & Clare Education & Training Board.

Clare Youth Service has been working closely with Lisdoonvarna Fáilte, supported by Clare Local Development Company and Tusla staff to develop social and personal development opportunities that can be shared by all young people in the local area.

Their plans include the transformation of a youth-friendly space in the town by young people themselves to provide a base for ongoing activities. The project will involve young people who have grown up in the area along with Ukrainian refugees and young people from a number of war-affected counties who are in the International Protection system.

This innovative project now has been granted start-up funding that will allow the transformation of an empty premises provided by Lisdoonvarna Fáilte into a youth-friendly space.

Jacqueline McCoy, Manager at the Pavilion, said: “We are delighted to make the space available and support this project in any way we can. We see great potential in the project and it is sure to bring a great buzz and added excitement and energy to the Pavilion site.”

Clare Youth Service CEO, Margaret Slattery, stressed the importance of all young people having opportunities to integrate and create the future together,

“Young people who are new to the community have many challenges in navigating their new society whilst our existing groups also need supports. We are delighted to be able to provide these supports and skilled staff to help all young people in the area to grow, create and socialise together in a safe and developmental environment.”

Local Councillor Joe Garrihy said: “This is an exciting new project for young people in North Clare who can build friendships and a shared approach to common issues. Our area is hosting the largest proportion of those fleeing war in Ukraine and I’m delighted that this temporary funding has been made available and we will be looking to get it approved for the longer-term.”

He added that “the project is the result of much local collaboration between Clare Youth Service, Lisdoonvarna Fáilte, Tusla staff and the Children and Young Peoples Service Committee – now the schools and others are involved so I have great hopes for positive outcomes.”

Work on the project will begin shortly as young people, supported by Clare Youth Service staff, will transform the unit provided by Lisdoonvarna Fáilte into a youth-friendly amenity space available to the wider youth community. There are a host of planned activities kicking off this month including skills based programmes, craft workshops, surfing, circus skills and trips to colleges and universities to help young people identify further education and career opportunities.