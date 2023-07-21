Burren farmers host Farming for Nature walk

Onsight Insights are a series of farm walks whereby a number of Farming for Nature (FFN) Ambassadors will showcase their contribution to nature and good farming practices on their land, as well as highlight their practical on-farm actions to support biodiversity and climate.

Cathal & Brongah O’Rourke from the Burren, Co Clare are next on the FFN farm walk schedule this year. This walk will take place this Sunday (23rd July) at 11am. The theme of this farm walk is “Conservation farming and farm diversification in the Burren.”

Cathal and Bronagh O’Rourke along with their three daughters manage a 500-acre farm in the Burren County Clare. The cattle finishing farming system is complimented by a successful on-site agri-tourism business. The farm is a mix of green land, mature hazel woodland, limestone pavement, turlough and species rich grassland. Part of the farm is within the Burren National Park and Lough Bunny is situated on the land.

The O’Rourke family are part of the Burren Farming Programme where they take numerous actions to support nature and wildlife on the land. These include clearing scrubland to link up grazable areas, grazing cattle on the Winterage to encourage the growth of native Burren flora and reducing inputs in the improved agricultural areas of the farm. Some of their beef produce is sold direct to customers which has proven to be a successful alternative route to market option. They are part of the Hares Corer Project which involves the planting of native Burren Pine on the land.

Cathal and Bronagh are passionate about educating people on the natural beauty, the flora and fauna, and the local heritage of the Burren region. There is an abundance of birds on the land including the occasional Hen Harrier. They describe their way of farming as a lifestyle which respects and enhances the land of which they are custodians of.

These walks are a great opportunity to meet likeminded farmers and to gain an insight into the creative and inspiring ways that farmers are working to incorporate, protect and enhance nature on their land. There is a great diversity of Ambassadors set to host farm walks this year covering a range of farming systems from tillage to dairy, forestry to market gardening, mixed stock to high nature value farming, and lots more in between. There are farm walks scheduled for each province in Ireland.

The walks cost €10 to attend. This is a not-for-profit initiative and all monies received will be circulated back into the farming community. For more information and to book your place on a walk, please go to https://www.farmingfornature.ie/events/farm-walks/ or contact lucy@farmingfornature.ie