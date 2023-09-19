Gardaí investigate assault on woman in Ennis

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault reported to have occurred in Ennis on Sunday last.

A man has since been arrested and charged in relation to the incident however, Gardaí are still asking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Garda Eimear McDonagh outlined the circumstances of the serious incident.

“Gardaí at Ennis Garda Station are investigating an assault which occurred at 8.50pm on Sunday, 17th September on Clon Road. Gardaí were called to the scene where they found a young woman on the ground with facial injuries.”

“Gardaí arrested a man shortly afterwards and he was charged and brought before Limerick District Court on Monday where he was remanded in custody to appear before Ennis District Court this Wednesday.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ennis on 065 6848100 or to call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.