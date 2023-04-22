Gardaí issue traffic plan for Clare/Tipperary match

Gardaí have issued a Traffic Management Plan for the Munster Senior Hurling Championship meeting of Clare and Tipperary at Cusack Park in Ennis on Sunday (4pm)

A full house attendance of 18,500 supporters is expected and Gardaí say there will be no parking allowed in the vicinity of the grounds except for those with parking passes and motorists are also advised not to park illegally.

Parking Passes for Glór Theatre and Clare FM studios must access the area via the Causeway link road only (Templegate Roundabout).

Access to Ennis via Junction 11 (Dromoland), Junction 12 (Clareabbey and inbound is down to single lane due to road works), Junction 13 (Tulla Road) and Junction 14 (Barefield).

Additional parking facilities

Clare County Council Offices – New Road Ennis

Holy Family Car Parking (paid parking- nominal fee)

Abbey St. Car Park/Parnell St. Car Park

Legal on-street parking where available

Disability Parking: Limited number of Parking passes available from Clare/Tipperary County Boards.

Traffic restrictions close to the grounds

No match traffic will be allowed to access Francis Street except for permit/pass holders.

Vehicle access to Francis Street from Clon Road will be limited to residents and vehicles wishing to utilise Tesco/Aldi shopping facilities only – access will be restricted at car park entrance.

Shopper vehicle access may be restricted at peek supporter movement times i.e. 3 pm to 4 pm and 5.30pm to 6.30pm.