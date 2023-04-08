Advertisement
Anyone with any information on Sarah's whereabouts are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Gardaí seeking help locating missing woman

Gardaí in Ennis are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Sarah Browne who was last seen in Ennis yesterday (Friday 7th Apri).

Sarah is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Sarah was wearing a light brown jacket, dark leggings and runners. She was also carrying a backpack.

