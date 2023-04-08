Gardaí seeking help locating missing woman

Gardaí in Ennis are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Sarah Browne who was last seen in Ennis yesterday (Friday 7th Apri).

Sarah is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Sarah was wearing a light brown jacket, dark leggings and runners. She was also carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information on Sarah’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.