Two arrested during Operation Tara drugs seizures

Two people were arrested following separate drug seizures made under Operation Tara in East Clare at the weekend.

Gardaí have confirmed that on Friday last, detectives and uniformed members from Killaloe Garda Station carried out a search of a house in the town and recovered around €1,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

A 19-year-old man arrested in connection with the seizure was questioned at Ennis Garda station and later charged with possession and possession for sale or supply. He was released on station bail and will appear in court at a later date.

The following day, also in Killaloe, Gardaí stopped a car reported to be driving erratically in the Scariff area. During a search of the vehicle €1,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was located.

The female driver was also requested to undergo a roadside drugs test which she failed. The woman was arrested and detained at Ennis Garda Station. She was later released without charge however a file will be prepared from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected drugs seized in both incidents have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

This seizures form part of Operation Tara an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.