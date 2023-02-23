Knock-bound Aer Lingus flight diverts to Shannon

Update:

6.05pm – The aircraft repositioned to Ireland West Knock Airport shortly after 5.00pm however it’s still not clear whether some or any passengers deboarded at Shannon.

There has been no comment from Aer Lingus.

Earlier: A flight from the south of England to Knock has diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon after the crew reported a technical issue with their aircraft.

Aer Lingus flight EI-911 was travelling from Gatwick to Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo where it was due to land at 2.35pm.

The flight was on approach to Knock when the crew advised air traffic controllers that they had a ‘technical problem’ with their airplane and they were awaiting an update from the airline about what they should do.

The crew requested clearance to enter a holding pattern until they had received further instructions from the airline. The Airbus A320-200 jet was cleared to hold east of the airport.

About 15 minutes later, the crew of flight 911 told air traffic controllers that they had been instructed to divert to Shannon Airport to have the problem investigated. The crew was cleared to divert to Shannon.

The pilot did not declare an emergency and confirmed they would not require any services on arrival in Shannon. The flight rerouted to Shannon where it landed safely at 3.10pm.

Engineers were standing by at the terminal for the aircraft however it’s not year clear whether the flight will continue its journey to Knock this afternoon of whether the passengers will have to be transported to their destination by road.

A comment is awaited from the airline.