Additional training for lifeguards ahead of busy season

Ahead of starting the full-time lifeguarding season, Clare County Council lifeguards received training from the Irish Coast Guard, the Doolin Coast Guard and Clare Civil Defence at White Strand Beach recently.

Rescue 115 landed on the headland beside White Strand Beach and gave a briefing to the lifeguards about how to deal with emergency responses which require the assistance of the rescue helicopter. Demonstrations were provided on the different types of equipment which can be used in different emergency situations.

To qualify as a lifeguard for our beaches and lakes, lifeguards must undergo training and certification in swimming and rescue skills in both the pool and the beach, along with first aid training. They must also complete a trial each year to assess their swimming fitness and ability to carry out rescues, resuscitation and first aid.

Clare Civil Defence provided practical first aid upskilling to lifeguards at this training event, while the Doolin Coast Guard gave a presentation on how the lifeguards fit into the emergency services and the role lifeguards play in 112 calls.

“This was a very important exercise for our Clare lifeguards, who are the first on the ground in emergency situations on our beaches and lakes,” said Clare McGrath, Water Safety Development Officer at Clare County Council.

Lifeguards will be working from 11am to 7pm every day of July and August at our lifeguarded beaches and lakes. “We encourage everyone planning on going to the beach or lake this summer to ensure they go to a lifeguarded location and pay attention to the flags on the beach which can inform the public of where it is safe to swim,” Ms McGrath added.

