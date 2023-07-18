Design contracts signed for One Shannon Hub

Significant progress has been made in the delivery of a transformational cultural, community and civic building in Shannon town centre.

Clare County Council has signed contracts with BDP (Integrated Design Team) and Tom McNamara & Partners (Integrated QS & Project Manager) for the design of a multi-functional building known as the ‘One Shannon Hub’, which will combine a town hall, an adaptable performance and community space, library, and flexible co-working spaces in the heart of County Clare’s second largest town.

The new development, which will be located on land held on a 999-year lease by Clare County Council, will also feature public realm improvements to the town square adjacent the site.

The One Shannon Hub is a key element of the Shannon Town Centre Masterplan, which was part-funded by the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, Project Ireland 2040, under the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with match funding by Clare County Council.

Cllr Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said the advancement of the project to concept design stage will be welcomed by the wider community in Shannon.

Cllr Cooney said: “It is great to see this milestone project move forward, originally driven by the Venue Shannon and local community who first proposed the concept of an arts and community space for the town centre,” he added. “Clare County Council’s Masterplan for the town, which was launched in early 2022 following an extensive consultation process, includes the delivery of the One Shannon Hub. It is wonderful to see real progress now being made with the project advancing to preliminary design stage.”

Cllr Donna McGettigan, Cathaoirleach of the Shannon Municipal District, Clare County Council, stated: “Working in partnership with the local community, Elected Members, Shannon Chamber and local businesses, Clare County Council has committed to the delivery of the One Shannon Hub as a catalyst project for the Shannon Masterplan. It will support the transformation of Shannon Town Centre, enhance community facilities in a central location and seeks to stimulate development in the town. This project is a priority for me as Cathaoirleach of Shannon MD and my colleagues, including my recent predecessor Cllr Michael Begley who championed it during his time as Cathaoirleach of the MD.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “The One Shannon Hub will be a place where multiple uses coexist in the town centre to create new synergies and ensure activity throughout the day and night. This 3-in-1 approach merges community, cultural and civic uses, with the Shannon Municipal District Offices being relocated to the heart of the town centre. The community space will provide for a variety of uses that include co-working, education and training, facilities for local businesses, exhibitions, and other cultural activities.”

Carmel Kirby, Director of Economic Development, Clare County Council, said the development of preliminary designs for the facility represents an important phase of the project.

She continued: “Following the completion of a concept design, a funding application will be prepared under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) to advance the detailed design and construction phases of the project. It is anticipated that a funding application will be submitted to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage once the programme’s fourth round of funding is announced by the Government in late 2023 / early 2024.”

Linda Earlie, Town Regeneration Officer, Clare County Council, added: “A key objective of the Town Centre First Policy is the social and economic revival of our towns. With the support of Government investment, we want to ensure our town centres become even better places to live, work and raise a family. The advancement of this project to concept design stage is the beginning of this journey, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the community and local stakeholders to realise their vision for the future development of Shannon.”

Michael Mullen, Principal Architect at BDP commented: “We are delighted to work with Clare County Council to reimagine Shannon’s town centre and create a multi-purpose meeting space for all the community and businesses of Shannon, a place that will be co-designed by the residents and stakeholders of Shannon.”

James O’Donoghue of Tom McNamara & Partners, added: “As Project Manager, we are looking forward to working with Clare County Council, BDP and the community of Shannon to ensure One Shannon Hub is delivered on time, with a focus on creating a sense of place for those living, working and visiting Shannon.”