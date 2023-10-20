Work to commence on Ennis Public Realm Project

Work on one of the largest public infrastructure projects to be undertaken in Ennis in decades is set to get underway early next week.

Clare County Council has confirmed that the first phase of works to enhance the streetscape of High Street, Bank Place, O’Connell Square, O’Connell Street, Old Barrack Street and Barrack Square in Ennis will commence on Monday, October 23rd.

€8,744,275 has been approved for Project B of the Ennis Public Realm Regeneration Strategy following the successful delivery of significant public realm enhancements at Parnell Street, and town laneways and bow-ways in 2020 and 2021.

Funded under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) with 25% match funding from Clare County Council, Project B will be delivered in phases to minimise disruption to local business. Pedestrian and service access will be facilitated at all times and affected businesses and residents will be kept informed throughout the construction period. The works are due to be completed in late 2025. Uisce Éireann is funding the delivery of the foul sewer upgrade in parallel.

Phase 1 of the works, which are being undertaken by Shareridge Ltd, entail the upgrading of footways and kerbs with high quality surface materials, undergrounding of cables, improved wall-mounted street lighting and replacement of large sections of the Uisce Éireann foul sewer. The works will focus on the area extending from the junction of Old Barrack Street and O’Connell Street to Carmody Street. The first phase is planned for completion in April 2024 and includes a five-week pause in works from 1st December to early January to promote Christmas and New Year trade.

The commencement of works also coincides with the ending of the Temporary pedestrianisation measures currently in place for O’Connell Street on Sunday, 22nd October at 4.30pm. Meanwhile, site investigation works will take place at O’Connell Square over the coming weeks ahead of Phase 2 of the project commencing in 2024. Vehicular access will be maintained throughout.

Mayor of Ennis, Councillor Pat Daly commented, “The public response to the proposed works has been extremely positive to date. There is great enthusiasm about what the project will deliver in terms of the significant enhancement of the historic town centre for the benefit of traders, visitors and the local community. I want to commend the staff of Ennis Municipal District, the Project Management office, and the Physical Development Directorate for their work in advancing the project.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council commented, “These public realm enhancement works will substantially improve accessibility in the town centre. This will be achieved through the provision of widened footways and shared surface treatments, as well as providing up-graded civic spaces and enhanced amenity with high quality paving, seating, tree and shrub planting, street lighting and signage. The result of these completed works will be an attractive, welcoming, and vibrant streetscape befitting a county town the size and economic importance of Ennis.”

Gary Conlon, Head of Major Projects with Shareridge Ltd stated, “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract for the second phase of the Ennis Public Realm Regeneration Project and look forward to working in partnership with Clare County Council.

“Having successfully completed the Public Realm Enhancement works at Parnell Street and the town laneways and bow-ways in 2020 and 2021, we are excited to be involved in this important project for the people of Ennis and look forward to using our expertise to further enhance the public realm of the largest town in Munster,” added Mr. Conlon.

The Ennis Public Realm Regeneration Project Team comprises of Clare County Council, Tom McNamara & Partners (Project Managers/Quantity Surveyors), Nicholas de Jong Associates (Urban Design), and Malachy Walsh & Partners (Civil/Structural, Mech & Elec and Safety).