Contract for Kilrush Fire Station upgrade signed

Clare County Council has signed a contract with Custy Construction Ltd and McKenna Consulting Engineers to carry out construction and upgrade works at Kilrush Fire Station.

The project involves construction of a new 2-bay appliance facility as well as general upgrade works to revamp the existing station, which is now 25 years old.

A key feature of the construction of the new 2-bay appliance facility will be the introduction of environmentally friendly initiatives into Kilrush Fire Station, including the installation of PV panels and a rainwater harvesting tank, as well as insulation of doors, windows, roof, floor and walls to improve conservation of energy.

A petrol interceptor will be installed in the drill yard to prevent any contaminant runoff in the yard entering watercourses, while electric vehicle charging will be catered for, allowing for future proofing of the transition of the fleet to electric vehicles.

It is intended that the minimum energy performance of nearly zero-emission building (NZEB) standard will be achieved in the new facility.

The remedial works to the existing Fire Station will also bring an environmental benefit. The construction of a small power washer shed for washing appliances will see runoff water flow into the new proposed interceptor and will use water from the rainwater harvesting tank, while items of sanitary ware will be replaced with environmentally friendly equivalents.

Accessibility is also set to be enhanced with the provision of disabled access at the main entrance to the Fire Station.

Approval has been received from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for the works, which are being funded by the Department with total grant aid of €425,757 inclusive of VAT.

The contract signing ceremony on Friday, 13th October, was attended by Cllr Gabriel Keating, Leas Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council; Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council; Cllr Ian Lynch, Cathaoirleach, West Clare Municipal District; Cllr John Crowe, Chairperson, Physical Development Strategic Policy Committee; Siobhán McNulty, Acting Director of Physical Development, Clare County Council; Adrian Kelly, Chief Fire Officer, Clare County Fire and Rescue Service; Michael Hanrahan, Station Officer, Kilrush Fire Brigade; Dermot Custy, Custy Construction Ltd; and Tomás McKenna, McKenna Consulting Engineers.

Cllr Gabriel Keating, Leas Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, welcomed the development which will enhance the capability of the local fire service, saying, “I am delighted that the people of Kilrush will benefit from the provision of improved facilities at their local Fire Station. I would like to compliment the staff of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service for the outstanding professional service they provide at all times, in Kilrush and throughout the county.”

Adrian Kelly, Chief Fire Officer, Clare County Fire and Rescue Service, said, “The new 2-bay appliance facility and upgrade works at Kilrush Fire Station will support Clare County Fire and Rescue Service to continue to provide a high-quality service to Kilrush and surrounding areas. I welcome this investment in the Fire Service, which will support our personnel to respond to emergency incidents with maximum efficiency.”

The project works will commence in October 2023 and are scheduled to be completed in early 2024.