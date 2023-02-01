Clare Intel Women in Technology and Paul Whelan Scholars named

Two Clare students have been selected for Intel Women in Technology and Paul Whelan scholar awards.

17 years ago Intel in Ireland launched its Women in Technology scholarship program for the first time. Since then, the program has gone from strength to strength and continues today to form an important part of our wider commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion at every level of our company and the broader industry.

The scholarship program aims to encourage a new generation of high-achieving women to take up the challenge of a career in science and technology and to empower them by fostering educational opportunities.

The scholarship program offers a monetary grant, valued at €3,000 per annum, as well as opportunities for work placements at the Intel Leixlip and Shannon campus’. Each scholar is also assigned a mentor who is an Intel employee to assist and provide advice on managing their academic career. The scholarship program has created an invaluable link between Intel and the academic network and a number of scholars have gone on to become Intel employees.

In recent years Intel Ireland has driven a unique approach to academic partnership through our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) program. We work closely with our partners – Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, Dublin City University, Technological University Dublin, University of Limerick and Maynooth University – as well as with other universities and Institutes of Technology across Ireland to share details of this initiative and identify suitable candidates for the scholarship program.

This year scholarships were awarded by numerous business groups across Intel including Movidius, Manufacturing & Product Engineering, Corporate Services and Intel Shannon. This year we are also continuing to offer a ‘Women in Construction’ scholarship awarded by our Fab Construction Enterprise Team.

A total of 13 new Women in Technology scholars were selected including University of Limerick student Helena Enright from Clarecastle.

This new cohort of scholars join our wider scholar network which includes those who are still active scholars as they continue to pursue their studies, and those who have gone on to become alumni of the program.

Since the Intel Women in Technology scholarship program began, it has supported 152 students and a total of €1,800,000 has been invested in the initiative to date.

In addition to the Women in Technology scholarships, Intel Shannon presented Paul Whelan Memorial Scholarships which were provided to a number of students studying technology and engineering courses at the University of Limerick. This scholarship is awarded in memory of one of our employees, Paul Whelan. It endeavours to help outstanding students throughout their college course through internships and monetary support. This year Intel Shannon awarded 3 students with this prestigious award;

Niall Maede, University of Limerick from Ardanacrusha, Co. Clare.