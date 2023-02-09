Credit Union members warned of text scam

Management at St Francis Credit Union in Clare have issued a warning to customers about a text scam currently in circulation.

In a message to members the credit union office in Ennis said: “We’ve been made aware of a scam text, purporting to be from ‘Credit Union’, claiming that accounts have been ‘placed on hold’ and asking the recipient to click a link (to a cloned credit union website) to verify their account.”

“St. Francis Credit Union will never contact you by text or email asking you to click a link to verify your account. If you get such a text or email, please do not click on the link. Similarly, if you receive a phone call masked to appear that it is from the number 01 614 6700, please do not answer, or if you do so, hang up immediately.

- Advertisement -

If you are in any doubt about any message you receive in relation to your credit union account, please contact St. Francis Credit Union directly.”