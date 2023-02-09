Credit Union members warned of text scam

Management at St Francis Credit Union in Clare have issued a warning to customers about a text scam currently in circulation.
In a message to members the credit union office in Ennis said: “We’ve been made aware of a scam text, purporting to be from ‘Credit Union’, claiming that accounts have been ‘placed on hold’ and asking the recipient to click a link (to a cloned credit union website) to verify their account.”
“St. Francis Credit Union will never contact you by text or email asking you to click a link to verify your account. If you get such a text or email, please do not click on the link. Similarly, if you receive a phone call masked to appear that it is from the number 01 614 6700, please do not answer, or if you do so, hang up immediately.
If you are in any doubt about any message you receive in relation to your credit union account, please contact St. Francis Credit Union directly.”