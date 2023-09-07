Drugs and firearm seized during Ennis search

Gardaí have seized over €100,00 worth of drugs along with a firearm and ammunition during a search in Ennis conducted as part of Operation Tara.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “As part of the investigation into criminal activity in Ennis, Co. Clare, Gardaí have seized €107,500 of controlled drugs and a firearm with ammunition, following a number of searches in the Beechpark area, yesterday, Wednesday, 6th September 2023.

The searches were carried out by members attached to Clare Detective Units, Clare Community Engagement and the Western Region ASU.”

During the course of these searches €87,000 of suspected cocaine, €15,000 of suspected amphetamine, €5000 of suspected xanax (2500 tablets), €500 of suspected heroin and €1800 cash was seized. A firearm and ammunition was also recovered.

The drugs and firearm will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that no arrests have been made and that investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.