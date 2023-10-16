€120,000 of cannabis seized at Shannon Airport

Revenue Customs officers based at Shannon Airport seized an estimated €120,000 worth if herbal cannabis on Friday.

As a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Harley, officers seized six kgs of the drug. The illicit drugs were discovered in two separate parcels originating from Switzerland and which were destined for an address in Waterford.

A Revenue spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295,” the spokesperson added.