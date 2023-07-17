€140k of herbal cannabis seized at Shannon Airport

Revenue officers seized 7kgs of herbal cannabis as a result of risk profiling at Shannon Airport.

The discovery was made on Thursday last with the assistance of detector dog Harley and the drugs are estimated to be worth €140,000.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

The seizures was part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.