€1m of herbal cannabis seized at Shannon Airport

50 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1m was intercepted and seized at Shannon Airport last week it has emerged.

On Thursday last, as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers based at Shannon Airport made the signification seizure.

The illicit drugs were discovered in cargo consignments originating in Switzerland and destined for an address in Limerick. The cargo was manifested as animal feed.

- Advertisement -

A spokesperson for Revenue’s Customs service confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

The seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

The spokesperson added: “If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”